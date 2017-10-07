Girls Inc. raises $70k for programs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Girls Inc. raises $70k for programs

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Girls Inc  Fall Festival fundraiser was canceled but the group was able to salvage part of their fundraising celebration. 

The golf-ball drop was held in the skate park behind the Girls Inc. Center. They sold 1,100 golf balls at $25 each for the raffle to raise money for the organization. This fun event netted them $23,000 for a fundraising total of $70,000 with sponsors. 

Girls Inc serves about 500 young girls a year, they range in age from 6-18 years of age.

"It will help support our school year and summer programs which include STEM for girls, leadership development, we have economic literacy, sports and adventure programs and a variety of programs that girls can participate in after school and throughout the summer," said Mandy Engel-Cartie, Executive Director, Girls Inc. 

The person whose ball was first down the hay maze received a check for $5,000.

Kids helped pick up all the balls and were able to pick out a pumpkin to take home. 

