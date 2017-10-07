Monster Trucks roll into Sioux City

Hurricane Force, Basher, Midnight Rider, Heavy Hitter and Storm Damage...with names like these, it has to be a "Monster" of a show.

Monster Truck Nationals have hit Sioux City.

The first show was Saturday and trucks performed feats such as the "Superman" and the "Cliffhanger."

At each show you can get up close and personal with a pit party before the show. That's where you can take photos with your favorite driver. Kids are even invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat along with having other surprises in store.

"A lot of action, there is going to be a wheelie contest, where the trucks hit the backside of the car and jump straight up and down, we are going to have racing, donut contests, long jump contests and we are also going to do freestyle which everybody loves freestyle," said Derick Anson, Heavy Hitter Driver.

During free-style drivers get two minutes to show the fans what they and their trucks are made of.

"I'm a racer but I like free-style, it's entertaining and you never know what is going to happen, you just try to keep it off the walls or out of the bleachers, make a lot of racket and make that truck do some crazy stuff," continued Anson.

The Monster Truck show tonight starts at 7:30p.m. and tomorrow, there is a show at 1:00p.m at the Tyson Events Center.