USD stays unbeaten with win over Youngstown State

Ryan Weese kicked a 29-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining and South Dakota beat Youngstown State for the first time 31-28 on Saturday.

The winning drive for the Coyotes (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) was set up when Taylor Lambert sacked Youngstown State's Nathan Mays at the Penguins' 5-yard line on a third-and-13 pass attempt. The Coyotes took over on their own 47 and Chris Streveler used eight plays to drive his team 41 yards for the winning kick. South Dakota was 0-5 all-time against the Penguins (3-2, 1-1).

Streveler finished with 360 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-35 passing. Streveler also led the Coyotes in rushing with 73 yards on 16 carries.

South Dakota is 5-0 for the first time since 2005.

Tevin McCaster, who leads the MVC in rushing yards per game at 111, piled up 94 yards on 22 carries and scored all four TDs for Youngstown State. Nathan Mays, filling in for injured QB Hunter Wells, completed 12 of 25 passes for 153 yards. He was sacked six times.