Musketeers open season with OT win over Fargo

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
FARGO, N.D. (KTIV) -

Sampo Ranta scored the game-winning goal in overtime, adding an assist, and the Musketeers opened the regular season with a 3-2 win over Fargo on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Sioux City (1-0-0) scored the game's opening goal off the stick of Hayden Rowan, staking a 1-0 lead.

That lead grew to 2-0 on a Mathieu De St. Phalle's goal early in the third quarter. Ranta and Rowan recorded assists on the goal.

But Fargo (0-1-1) scored a pair of unanswered goals to tie it at two, seven minutes into the third period. It stayed that way until overtime, when Ranta netted the game winner at the 3:24 mark.

Solag Bakich served 15 penalty minutes in the win. The Musketeers are back on the road Friday against Tri-City, before hosting Sioux Falls in their home opener on Oct. 14.

