Much cooler to start the work week

Sunny skies gave us another beautiful day to close out the weekend.



Temperatures were at to above average across the area.



It was a little cooler to the west though as a cold front began pushing through Siouxland.



Clouds will start to increase tonight especially after midnight.



The change on Monday will be very apparent; highs will only reach the mid 50s with lots of cloud cover, a few showers and breezy north winds.



The cool weather continues into Tuesday with a little more sunshine and slightly lower winds.



Monday and Tuesday nights will see lows in the mid to upper 30s and the possibility of frost.



Sunshine returns in full force by Wednesday and will be with us the rest of the work week.



Temperatures will also rebound as we approach 70 degrees by Thursday.



Thunderstorm chances return for the weekend.