Badger backs run all over Nebraska

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 249 yards in the Badgers' 38-17 win over Nebraska.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -

For the Nebraska defense, Saturday's 38-17 loss to Wisconsin is a case of two steps forward, one step back.
    
After allowing just 23 points, and 161 rushing yards, in their last two games, the Huskers let the Badgers run all over the field.
    
Wisconsin had 353 yards on the ground, and Badger running back Jonathan Taylor had 249 yards himself. That was the third most rushing yards ever by a Nebraska opponent.

"I think you've got to give them a lot of credit, definitely, but the plays that we didn't make were because we weren't in a gap or something like that," said junior linebacker Luke Gifford. "Not that we were there, and they just beat us. We did have a few missed tackles that we can't have. But most of the big plays were gap assignments."

Nebraska plays host to Ohio State Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

