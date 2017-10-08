Iowa safety Snyder logs pick-six in Hawkeye return

Iowa's 45-16 win over Illinois on Saturday was extra special for West Lyon alum and current Hawkeye safety Brandon Snyder.



In less than six months, Snyder went from the surgeon's table to the end zone.

After tearing the ACL in his left knee on April 6, Snyder made his season debut Saturday.



And, in the third quarter of a 17-13 game, Snyder stepped in front of a Chayce Crouch pass, and took it the distance, for an 89-yard pick-six.



The typical recovery time for an ACL tear is nine months to a year, but Snyder's resilience was validated in his first game back with the Hawkeyes.

"Finally being out there today was the moment it really clicked, and like I said, you do some reflecting on the last five and a half months, and how strenuous the process is. But it was just really cool to be out there today. The first time I was out there I had goosebumps again. Seeing Kinnick full, there's nothing better than that. You can't buy that. I think that's so special."

Snyder and Iowa are on bye this week before traveling to Northwestern on October 21st.