Iowa State says upset of Oklahoma "isn't the pinnacle"

On Saturday, the state of Iowa was treated to the biggest upset in college football this season.



Iowa State, with just five wins over Oklahoma in 81 tries, went to Norman and beat the third-ranked Sooners, 38-31. The number 31 was significant, because the Cyclones came into the game as 31-point underdogs.

Without starting quarterback Jacob Park, who didn't make the trip, former walk-on Kyle Kempt and the Cyclones were down by as many as 14 points in the first half.



But Iowa State came alive in the second half, outscoring the Sooners 25-7, while Kempt threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns.



Kempt clicked, the defense was great in the second half, and the Cyclones scored one of the biggest wins in school history.

"We came in here facing a 500-pound lion," said senior linebacker Joel Lanning. "It was 90-thousand, versus, 90 guys, that we brought down with us. We just kept fighting as a team and believing. That's all you can ask for as a team."

"This isn't the pinnacle," said head coach Matt Campbell. "We learned, we grew, we got better, and all of a sudden now, we give ourselves a chance to understand what true success really looks like. This is just a journey. College football, it's a marathon. Not a sprint."

One of the heroes of the game was Lanning. Sunday, he was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.



Lanning played 78 snaps total, lining up on both sides of the ball. On defense, Lanning had eight tackles, one for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.



On offense, the former QB completed two passes for 25 yards, and also ran the ball nine times, for 35 yards.



According to the Des Moines Register, Lanning is the first Cyclone to play significant time on both sides of the ball since 1971.

Iowa State returns to Ames on Saturday to take on Kansas.