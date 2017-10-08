13-year-old sent to hospital after bicycle accident

A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a truck versus bicycle accident late Saturday night.

Sioux City Police a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike on 21st Street.

At the same time, a 20-15 Chevrolet truck was on Grandview.

Police say the boy on the bike rode through a stop sign into the intersection- and ran into the truck.

Police say the boy was found to have life threatening injuries- and was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Names are not being released at this time.

