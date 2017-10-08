13-year-old sent to hospital after bicycle accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

13-year-old sent to hospital after bicycle accident

Posted:

A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a truck versus bicycle accident late Saturday night.

Sioux City Police a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike on 21st Street.

At the same time, a 20-15 Chevrolet truck was on Grandview.

Police say the boy on the bike rode through a stop sign into the intersection- and ran into the truck.

Police say the boy was found to have life threatening injuries- and was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Names are not being released at this time. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.