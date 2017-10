A four-vehicle accident in Sioux City this afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

Officials with the Sioux City Police Department say a car failed to stop at a traffic light at W. 3rd St. and Hamilton Blvd. causing the accident.

Police say the car rear-ended one vehicle, which then caused a chain reaction between four vehicles.

Three people from the front three vehicles complained of minor injuries, but just two were transferred to Mercy Medical Center.

All four vehicles sustained minor damages.

The fourth vehicle was cited for a traffic violation.