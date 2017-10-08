Sioux City City Council to discuss plans for convention center parking

Sioux City City Council will address a few items that could shake things up around the city, starting with a couple options affecting parking.

Contractors will present three different options for designs on the parking ramp for the Sioux City Convention Center Hotel Renovation Project.

The three options include the original two-level, 140-space design that was already presented to council.

The second option includes access points on to each level of the ramp from Virginia St.

City staff suggests council approve the third option, that would utilize existing parking lot grades accessed off of 5th St.

City council could also change the hours parking meter payment is enforced downtown.

Meters currently require payment between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Council could move this window up an hour to 5 p.m.

Council will also choose a bidder to install metal detectors at event facilities around the city.

Staff requests awarding nearly $98,817 to Garrett Metal Detectors.

20 units will be installed at the Tyson Events Center and six will go into the Orpheum Theatre.