KTIV's T.J. Springer, Al Joens and Michelle Schoening accepted the Emmy for Morning Newscast.

It was a big night for KTIV Saturday night, we took home two awards at the Upper Midwest Emmys.

The News 4 at 5 Weekend Newscast and News 4 Today Newscast both took home regional Emmys last night.

The News 4 at 6 Evening Newscast and Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers were also nominated for Emmys.

We couldn't earn these awards without the support of you, the viewer.

So from all of us at KTIV, thank you for trusting us to be Siouxland's News Channel.