Man charged with robbing motorist at gunpoint

A Sioux City man is charged with robbing a motorist at gunpoint.

Thirty-five-year-old Isiac Brown is charged with 1st Degree Robbery, a Class B Felony.

The victim told police he was stopped at a red light at 14th and Pierce Street Sunday night when a man got in his passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive around for a while.

The victim was robbed of his wallet.

He reported the robbery at about 9:30 last night and gave police a description of the suspect.

Then shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, a police officer spotted a man matching the suspect description.

That man took off when he saw the officer approaching.

Officers tracked him down and took Brown into custody at which time they found the victim's wallet in his pocket.

Brown is being at the Woodbury County Jail without bail.