Sioux Falls VA changes course on pin-ups' visit

The Sioux Falls VA Health System has reversed its decision on a visit by a group of women posing as 1940s-era calendar pin-ups.

The VA just days ago canceled the Sioux Falls hospital appearance by "Pin-Ups for Vets" after a critical Facebook post which said the women's visit and their calendar were inappropriate and objectified females. The Argus Leader says the critical post on the VA's Facebook page was followed by hundreds of comments by supporters of the pin-up group.

The California-based group sells a calendar featuring female veterans dressed as pin-ups, as well as other nostalgic memorabilia. The funds are donated to VA Health Systems nationwide. The pin-up volunteers have visited more than 60 hospitals.

VA spokeswoman Shirley Redmond says the women are expected to visit Tuesday.