White House issues list of immigration priorities

White House issues a new list of "immigration priorities" including funding for a border wall, limiting green cards, and slashing funds for sanctuary cities.

The White House has released a list of "immigration priorities" in exchange for allowing 800,000 Dreamers, young immigrants brought into the United States as children, to stay in the country legally.

President Trump now insists Congress must pay for and finish building his wall with Mexico.

It's the exact opposite of what Democrats say the president agreed to during earlier talks.

The president's "immigration priorities" delivered Sunday night include:

- Quickly deporting children who cross the border without their parents

- Withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities

- Stopping "catch and release" for policies

- Limiting Green Cards to spouses and minor children.

That issue is currently tied up in the courts.

Democrats call it "beyond unreasonable" and "insincere," insisting the wall was "explicitly ruled out of the negotiations."

