Cleanup begins after Hurricane Nate

Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power...

Nate remnants drench Northeast; most power back on in South

Nate remnants drench Northeast; most power back on in South

Gulf Coast residents are cleaning up after Hurricane Nate left flooding and downed power lines in its wake.

Hurricane Nate made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi Sunday, leaving flooding and downed power lines in its wake.

Nate slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm.

In Biloxi, the first floor of the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino was filled with water.

Alabama's Dauphine Island received the worst effects of the storm.

"We had a lot of jelly fish in our yard, about two feet of water in the bottom of our house, just a lot of mud and debris," one resident said.

Roadways were impassable and there are reports of widespread power outages on the island.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xth5XQ