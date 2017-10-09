Cleanup begins after Hurricane Nate

Monday, October 9 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:49:10 GMT
Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power...More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi Sunday, leaving flooding and downed power lines in its wake.
Nate slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm.
In Biloxi, the first floor of the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino was filled with water.
Alabama's Dauphine Island received the worst effects of the storm.
"We had a lot of jelly fish in our yard, about two feet of water in the bottom of our house, just a lot of mud and debris," one resident said.
Roadways were impassable and there are reports of widespread power outages on the island.