Iowa Farmers Union opposes nomination of Sam Clovis at the USDA

The Iowa Farmers Union is opposing the nomination of Sam Clovis as under secretary for research, education and economics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The group says Clovis is not a good fit for a job in which he would oversee billions of dollars in research spending.

The union says a true scientist is needed and someone who can direct research to help farmers deal with climate change.

Clovis, a Morningside College professor, has come under fire for past statements questioning climate change and because his doctorate is in public administration rather than the sciences.