Iowa Farmers Union opposes nomination of Sam Clovis at the USDA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Farmers Union opposes nomination of Sam Clovis at the USDA

Posted:
The Iowa Farmers Union is opposing the nomination of Sam Clovis as under secretary for research, education and economics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture The Iowa Farmers Union is opposing the nomination of Sam Clovis as under secretary for research, education and economics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa Farmers Union is opposing the nomination of Sam Clovis as under secretary for research, education and economics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The group says Clovis is not a good fit for a job in which he would oversee billions of dollars in research spending.

The union says a true scientist is needed and someone who can direct research to help farmers deal with climate change.

Clovis, a Morningside College professor, has come under fire for past statements questioning climate change and because his doctorate is in public administration rather than the sciences.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.