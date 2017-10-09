Wildfires rage in California wine country, forcing evacuations

The Latest: At least 1 dead in California wine country fires

In northern California, raging wildfires are creating scary sights, and prompting evacuations. First responders battled the blazes throughout Sunday night and into this morning.

Fast-moving wildfires, fueled by winds, raged in northern California overnight, and into the morning.

Jonathan Cox, Cal Fire Battalion Chief: The winds have just been outrageous here tonight and essentially we are in a mode of saving people's lives and getting people out of harm's way at the moment.

The fires, in counties that make up the heart of California's wine country, forced overnight evacuations, to centers like this one in Napa.

Nancy Christiansen, Evacuated California Resident: By the time I got things loaded into the car to evacuate with, the hill behind my house looked like it was just ablaze.

Peggy Dvorak, Evacuated California Resident: I drew my blinds and I just saw flames all up on the hill behind my house. So of course I panicked. I'm still shaking. I went out and they were screaming fire, fire, fire, get out, get out.

The wind-driven flames left limited time to flee in some cases.

But structures like this one in Calistoga, in Napa County, show the potential dangers of not heeding calls to leave home.

Multiple injuries have been treated.

Shelters were also set up in Sonoma County, and hotels evacuated.

The city manager of Santa Rosa declared a local emergency and patients at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital there were wheeled out on stretchers, amid the smoke.