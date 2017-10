The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim as 40-year old Jeremy Hebert of Akron, Iowa.

An Akron, Iowa woman charged with second-degree murder late last week has posted bond.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Becky Hebert's $25,000 bond was posted by Lederman Bonding Company Monday morning.

Her first court appearance has also been set for October 13.

Investigators say the Plymouth County Communications Center received a call about the shooting at 13203 Evergreen Avenue just around 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say when they arrived they found 40-year-old Jeremy Hebert suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Hebert tomorrow at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny, Iowa.