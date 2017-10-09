Frost Advisories, Freeze Watches & Warnings issued for parts of Siouxland

After a beautiful closeout to our weekend in Siouxland, the rain chances will heighten once again as we kickstart the workweek. A cold front has been racing through the region and with that a chance of a few spotty showers looks to develop by this afternoon heading through the day tomorrow. The best chance looks to be overnight into Tuesday so keep the umbrella handy just in case. Northerly flow will prevail keeping us below average and with high pressure trying to build in overhead, we'll be a bit breezy with gusts near 30 mph possible. Temperatures only top out in the 50s the next couple of days with lows falling into the mid 30s. Some of us may see some frost could fall toward that 32° mark so that is why we have these advisories and warnings go into effect. We slowly start to moderate our temps and dry out as a ridge of high pressure continues to build into the center of the nation. Abundant sunshine will be with us through the day on Friday before we anticipate our next frontal boundary to move in. This will give us shower and storm chances Friday then potentially lingering into the latter half of our weekend. Highs look to cool down as it moves by, falling back into the lower 60s but then quickly rebounding as we step into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer