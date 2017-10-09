New Iowa high school football rankings; West Sioux & BH/RV move to #1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is the new #1 team in Class 2A.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (14) 7-0 149 1

2. Iowa City West (1) 7-0 133 2

3. West Des Moines Valley 7-0 120 3

4. Bettendorf 6-1 99 4

5. Cedar Falls 6-1 84 5

6. Johnston 6-1 80 6

7. Waukee 6-1 61 7

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-1 36 9

9. Eldridge North Scott 6-1 24 NR

10. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 12. Ankeny Centennial 6. Dubuque Senior 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2. Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Solon (8) 7-0 136 T1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (2) 7-0 134 T1

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 7-0 117 3

4. Pella 6-1 104 4

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 7-0 98 5

6. Harlan 6-1 63 8

7. Manchester West Delaware 6-1 50 9

8. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 39 6

9. Glenwood 6-1 28 10

10. Webster City 6-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 13. Carlisle 8. Davenport Assumption 3. Decorah 2. Washington 2. Sioux City Heelan 1. Boone 1. Norwalk 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (10) 6-1 141 2

2. Mount Vernon 7-0 123 4

3. Cascade (2) 7-0 118 3

4. Sioux Center (1) 7-0 85 5

5. Clear Lake 6-1 71 6

6. Monroe PCM (2) 6-1 67 7

7. Williamsburg 6-1 58 1

8. Union, La Porte City 6-1 44 10

9. South Central Calhoun 6-1 43 9

10. Waukon 5-2 42 8

Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 21. Sheldon 9. West Liberty 3.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (10) 7-0 144 1

2. Van Meter (3) 7-0 127 2

3. Pella Christian (1) 7-0 125 3

4. Iowa City Regina (1) 5-2 96 4

5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7-0 95 7

6. West Branch 7-0 75 8

7. Denver 6-1 56 9

8. Bellevue 6-1 35 10

9. Pleasantville 6-1 27 6

10. Hull Western Christian 5-2 20 5

Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Belmond-Klemme 6. Des Moines Christian 5. IKM/Manning 2. Wilton 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawarden West Sioux (10) 7-0 139 3

2. Southwest Valley (1) 7-0 105 9

3. Hudson (1) 7-0 104 6

4. Algona Garrigan 7-0 84 5

5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley (2) 7-0 78 4

6. Lynnville-Sully 7-0 71 7

7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 6-1 70 1

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 6-1 67 2

9. St. Ansgar 7-0 66 8

10. Winthrop East Buchanan 6-1 24 10

Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 3. Lawton-Bronson 2. New London 1. Alburnett 1. Britt West Hancock 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 7-0 142 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's (3) 7-0 132 2

3. Audubon (2) 7-0 128 3

4. Tripoli 7-0 91 4

5. Newell-Fonda 7-0 84 5

6. Sidney 7-0 74 7

7. Riceville 6-1 45 8

8. Baxter 6-1 38 10

9. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire 4-2 32 9

10. Stanton 7-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 16. Lone Tree 14. HLV, Victor 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1. Moravia 1.