New Iowa high school football rankings; West Sioux & BH/RV move - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa high school football rankings; West Sioux & BH/RV move to #1

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is the new #1 team in Class 2A. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is the new #1 team in Class 2A.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (14)      7-0          149    1     
  2.  Iowa  City  West  (1)                          7-0          133    2     
  3.  West  Des  Moines  Valley                  7-0          120    3     
  4.  Bettendorf                                          6-1          99      4     
  5.  Cedar  Falls                                        6-1          84      5     
  6.  Johnston                                              6-1          80      6     
  7.  Waukee                                                  6-1          61      7     
  8.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                      6-1          36      9     
  9.  Eldridge  North  Scott                      6-1          24      NR   
10.  Council  Bluffs  Lewis  Central      6-1          16      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 12. Ankeny Centennial 6. Dubuque Senior 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2. Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 3A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Solon  (8)                                    7-0          136    T1   
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (2)      7-0          134    T1   
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (4)        7-0          117    3     
  4.  Pella                                            6-1          104    4     
  5.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton  (1)      7-0          98      5     
  6.  Harlan                                          6-1          63      8     
  7.  Manchester  West  Delaware      6-1          50      9     
  8.  Waverly-Shell  Rock                  6-1          39      6     
  9.  Glenwood                                      6-1          28      10   
10.  Webster  City                              6-1          25      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 13. Carlisle 8. Davenport Assumption 3. Decorah 2. Washington 2. Sioux City Heelan 1. Boone 1. Norwalk 1.

Class  2A                                     
                                                        Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (10)          6-1          141    2     
  2.  Mount  Vernon                        7-0          123    4     
  3.  Cascade  (2)                          7-0          118    3     
  4.  Sioux  Center  (1)                7-0          85      5     
  5.  Clear  Lake                            6-1          71      6     
  6.  Monroe  PCM  (2)                    6-1          67      7     
  7.  Williamsburg                        6-1          58      1     
  8.  Union,  La  Porte  City        6-1          44      10   
  9.  South  Central  Calhoun      6-1          43      9     
10.  Waukon                                    5-2          42      8     
   Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 21. Sheldon 9. West Liberty 3.

Class 1A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (10)        7-0          144    1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (3)                        7-0          127    2     
  3.  Pella  Christian  (1)            7-0          125    3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina  (1)          5-2          96      4     
  5.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                  7-0          95      7     
  6.  West  Branch                            7-0          75      8     
  7.  Denver                                      6-1          56      9     
  8.  Bellevue                                  6-1          35      10   
  9.  Pleasantville                        6-1          27      6     
10.  Hull  Western  Christian      5-2          20      5     
   Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Belmond-Klemme 6. Des Moines Christian 5. IKM/Manning 2. Wilton 1.

Class A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Hawarden  West  Sioux  (10)          7-0          139    3     
  2.  Southwest  Valley  (1)                  7-0          105    9     
  3.  Hudson  (1)                                      7-0          104    6     
  4.  Algona  Garrigan                            7-0          84      5     
  5.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley  (2)      7-0          78      4     
  6.  Lynnville-Sully                            7-0          71      7     
  7.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert        6-1          70      1     
  8.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (1)              6-1          67      2     
  9.  St.  Ansgar                                      7-0          66      8     
10.  Winthrop  East  Buchanan              6-1          24      10   
   Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 3. Lawton-Bronson 2. New London 1. Alburnett 1. Britt West Hancock 1.

Class 8-Man
                                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (10)                    7-0          142    1     
  2.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (3)                            7-0          132    2     
  3.  Audubon  (2)                                                    7-0          128    3     
  4.  Tripoli                                                            7-0          91      4     
  5.  Newell-Fonda                                                  7-0          84      5     
  6.  Sidney                                                              7-0          74      7     
  7.  Riceville                                                        6-1          45      8     
  8.  Baxter                                                              6-1          38      10   
  9.  Graettinger-Terril  Ruthven-Ayrshire      4-2          32      9     
10.  Stanton                                                            7-1          19      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 16. Lone Tree 14. HLV, Victor 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1. Moravia 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.