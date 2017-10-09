Morningside's Jenkins & McDonald win GPAC football honors

Morningside College’s Bubba Jenkins, a 5-10, 205 lb. senior running back from Springfield, Mo., and Caden McDonald, a 5-11, 210 lb. senior linebacker from Logan, Iowa, are the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for their performances in the fourth-ranked Mustangs’ 76-21 Homecoming victory against No. 22 Dakota Wesleyan University. McDonald earned the award for the fourth time this season.

Jenkins rushed for a season’s high 206 yards and four touchdowns in 23 attempts for an average of 9.0 yards per carry. Jenkins broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game to open the scoring with 13:12 left in the first quarter and later added touchdown runs of five yards in the second quarter and three and four yards in the third quarter. Jenkins rushed for over 100 yards for the fifth game in a row and has rushed for at least 199 yards in each of the last three games.

Jenkins has rushed for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns in 141 attempts for an average of 6.1 yards per carry and is the third leading rusher in the nation with an average of 144.5 yards per game. He is second in the nation in scoring with 82 points and an average of 13.7 points per game.

McDonald, last week’s NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week, collected a game-high 12 tackles with seven solos and five assists against Dakota Wesleyan for his fourth double figure performance of the season. He also had two quarterback sacks for losses of 23 yards, four quarterback hurries and blocked a Dakota Wesleyan field goal attempt.

McDonald leads the Mustangs with 35 solos, 26 assists, 61 total tackles, nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage for losses of 43 yards, five quarterback hurries, 4.5 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery.

Morningside will take a 6-0 record into this Saturday’s 1 p.m. city rivalry game against Briar Cliff University at Memorial Field.