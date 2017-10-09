Camp High Hopes breaks ground on two projects

Camp High Hopes is expanding. Monday, the Sioux City camp broke ground on a pair of highly-anticipated projects- The Yorkshire Welcome Center, and the Lincolnshire Boathouse.

The Welcome Center is there for campers and families to gather before they head into camp.

The Lincolnshire Boathouse on the other hand, will serve as a storage area for canoes, paddle boats, among other things.

Having all of these services separate, will ultimately benefit the campers. "You know, we share this space with our campers," said Chris Liberto, Executive Director of Camp High Hopes."It really creates a distraction for the campers, we also have to use our storage down there. So this will open up all sorts of opportunities down below for our campers. To be able to move our business up here, and fully give the camp back to the campers who deserve it."

The camp hopes to have these projects finished by May 1st of 2018.