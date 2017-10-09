First frost possible for parts of Siouxland tonight

**Freeze Warning for Holt, Knox, Antelope, Yankton, Lincoln, & Lyon Counties tonight**

**Frost Advisory for Clay, Union, Sioux, & Osceola Counties tonight**

A change to fall weather can happen quickly and that's what we're experiencing today.

Temperatures were falling for most of us during the afternoon with chilly rain showers developing that at time even mixed in with a bit of sleet.

Chances of showers are going to continue into the night but other big story will be the possibility of parts of Siouxland seeing their first frost.

The most likely area for that to happen will be in northern and western Siouxland where a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect.

Tuesday is going to stay cool for this time of year with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 with a chance of some showers still, especially in southeastern Siouxland.

That rain chance will move to the east by Tuesday night and again a lot of Siouxland will see lows in the 30s.

We will start to warm up better on Wednesday with highs getting back to near 60 with upper 60s possible for Thursday and Friday.

After a dry Wednesday and Thursday, Friday bring a slight chance of rain showers.

The chances of rain get better by Saturday with a chance of a lingering shower on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be close to 60 degrees.