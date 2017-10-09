Funeral services set for Sutherland, IA woman killed in Las Vega - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Funeral services set for Sutherland, IA woman killed in Las Vegas shooting

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KTIV) -

Funeral services are now set for the Sutherland, Iowa, woman, who was shot and killed in the Las Vegas shootings.

Carly Kreibaum's funeral service is Saturday, October 14th, at 10:30am, at the Sutherland Community Center in Sutherland.

In lieu of flowers, Kreibaum's family has asked people to contribute to a memorial fund set up at Security State Bank in Sutherland, and in neighboring Paullina. There are two accounts to benefit Kreibaum's family. One will be for scholarships for her children's education. The other is for ongoing expenses for the family.

