City council defers events facilities management vote another week

A delay for a decision on future management of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

After a performance analysis of the Tyson, last year, a consulting firm advised the city to look into private management of its events facilities.

Right now, the Tyson and the Orpheum are managed by a city events and facilities department that oversees day-to-day operations.

Monday night, City Manager Bob Padmore suggested the city council move into negotiations with Spectra, a private management company from Pennsylvania.

Although a couple council members expressed their interest in switching to the private manager, they ultimately deferred the vote another week.

"It's an extremely important decision, it's a very difficult decision to make," said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "People will start talking, they'll start thinking, 'are we doing the right thing? Are we doing what's best for the community?' And I wanted to have that time, one week is all it is, it's not very long, but I wanted to have that time so the public could take in what we've talked about."

Spectra officials say the company will lower the city's subsidy and plans to hire 90-percent of the current events and facilities staff.