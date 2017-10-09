Council decides on plans for hotel parking ramp; not satisfied with design

The city will welcome a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel, next year, on Historic 4th St.

The hotel will be built in the Sioux City Convention Center's current parking lot.

In order to make up for parking, the city has chosen to build a parking ramp behind the hotel at the intersection of 5th St. and Virginia St.

The parking garage will be two levels and include 140 parking spaces.

Monday night, city council members settled on one of three designs, but not without some hesitation.

Council members say they initially approved a concept with an entrance and exit behind the hotel.

That option wasn't designed within budget constraints, so council had to choose a more cost-effective option.

"The numbers and the figures and the estimates that we were given early on of why we voted for this project and the way that it was were not portrayed or not passed onto us now until today and talking about this option and so we're going to make the best with what we can and move forward," said Sioux City City Councilmember Alex Watters.

The design will include an entrance to the top level from 5th St., and the lower level from Virginia St.

Council members are concerned loading trucks will have to reverse uphill on Virginia Street to back into the alley behind the hotel.