Sioux City Community School District makes changes to TAG program for spring semester

Since August, a group of Sioux City Community School students have seen changes in their curriculum.

Talented and Gifted students, and their parents, have raised concerns over the impact those changes have had.

School leaders have heard the concerns, and are making changes.

Monday night, parents and students voiced their concerns about the Sioux City Community School District's recent changes in their TAG, program.

This semester, the district added "cluster grouping" to give TAG students a personalized education throughout the school week.

"When we do cluster grouping, it's an intentional scheduling of students together that are talented and gifted," said Dr. Kim Buryanek, associate superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District. "And, what a teacher is able to do when they have clusters of TAG students in their classroom is compact the curriculum. So they can, as a TAG student learns things quicker, there may only be one or two repetitions of the instruction that TAG students need."

West Middle School TAG student Haden Collett says he's not being challenged enough.

"It seems like we are being given more work rather than more challenging work, which we agree is not what TAG is to us," he said. "Overall, we just don't think like we're being met academically."

One West Middle parent also believes the "cluster grouping" isn't effective, as is.

"The differentiated instruction for the cluster groups of TAG students, it's still not happening," said Tim Duax, who's daughter is an eighth-grader at West Middle School. "And, I talked with my daughter today. What are you taking? What are you seeing? Is it different from the other kids? Is it TAG exclusive? No, no no."

While the district will still move forward with the "cluster grouping" next semester, they will also be adding TAG-only enrichment classes for middle school students, after getting feedback from the community.

"I think the board was really happy to see the administrative team add time for TAG students to be together at the end of each school day during this enrichment period," said Mike Krysl, president of the Sioux City Community School Board. "And I think it went over very well this evening with parents and students."

The district says it will work on fine tuning the courses to best fit the academic needs of their students moving forward.

There are about 400 middle school TAG students in the district.

Starting in January, the TAG-only enrichment course will be the last period of their daily education.