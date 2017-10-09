South Dakota has highest FCS ranking in school history

South Dakota football continued its ascent up the FCS Coaches Poll. The Coyotes, fresh off a 31-28 win against then-No. 3 Youngstown State on Dakota Days Saturday, are up two spots to No. 4 in the newest poll released Monday. It marks the highest ranking for the program at the FCS level, and best overall since 1987 when USD was ranked No. 1 for the initial six weeks of the season.

Defending national champion James Madison (5-0) remains No. 1. North Dakota State (5-0) is No. 2. Jacksonville State (4-1), whose one loss is to Georgia Tech, is No. 3. The Coyotes leaped Wofford (5-0) which remained at No. 5.

South Dakota State (4-1) at No. 7 and Youngstown State at No. 8 (3-2) give the Missouri Valley Football Conference four teams in the top-8. Illinois State (4-1) fell eight spots to No. 15 following a non-conference loss at Northern Arizona. Western Illinois (4-1) is up one spot to No. 18 after winning on the road at UNI.

South Dakota, 5-0 for the first time since 2005, hosts Indiana State (0-5, 0-2 MVFC) at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The Coyotes enter with the No. 1 offense in the nation at 537 yards per game. South Dakota beat Indiana State 33-30 in double overtime last season in Indiana.