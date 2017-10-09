Campbell says Iowa State's season will be defined at end of season

What a difference a week makes. Last week, Iowa State was a 30-point underdog at Oklahoma, only to upset the Sooners and win in Norman for the first time in 27 years. This week, the Cyclones are back home to play Kansas and they are 20-point favorites. The 38-31 win over Oklahoma was Iowa State's first-ever over a top-five team on the road.



Now they come home to play a Jayhawk team that's just 1-4, with the win coming against Southeast Missouri State. ISU is just 1-2 at home this season, losing to Iowa and Texas.

Head coach Matt Campbell was obviously thrilled with the O-U win, but was more concerned about what it could do for the Cyclones in the long term.

"We're all defined at the end of this by the completion, the whole of the season, not just one game or two games," said Campbell. "It's the entirety of the season. Great win, we'll evaluate how good of a win was it really at the end of the season and where are we as a football team by the season's completion."

Campbell says there's no change right now in the status of quarterback Jacob Park, who was inactive last week. Game time is 11:00 am on Saturday.