South Sioux City, NE welcomes new city attorney

South Sioux City, Nebraska's longtime city attorney has retired.

Wayne Boyd had served as city attorney since 1968.

Monday night, the city introduced his replacement Michael Schmiedt. He takes over the job of advising the city in all legal matters. Several board members praised Boyd's years of commitment and expressed their best wishes, while reluctantly accepting his resignation. "Wayne Boyd was a great attorney and he was really good for South Sioux City," Schmiedt said. "I've known him pretty much my whole life. I grew up with his kids. I consider him somewhat of a mentor. He's done tremendous things for South Sioux City, Nebraska and I have very large shoes to fill."

Schmiedt was born and raised in South Sioux City and continues to call it home. He also represents other communities in the Siouxland area including Mapleton, Onawa, Sloan and Salix, Iowa... and several others.