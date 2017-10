Tuesday, Sioux City voters head to the polls to cast their vote for city council's primary elections.

Incumbents Dan Moore, Pete Groetken and Alex Watters will look to retain their seats.

Moore and Groetken are finishing up their first four-year term on the council.

Meanwhile, Watters will be running for his first full term on the council, after he was appointed back in February to finish out former councilman Keith Radig's term.

The three will be up against a pool of six challengers including Jake Jungers, Brett Watchorn, Nick Davidson, John Olson, Doug Waples and Dennis Quinn.

The top six finishers advance to the general election on November 7.



See a sample ballot here. Polls throughout Sioux City will be open today from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In total there are 13 voting centers. To find your polling here:



If you have questions, call the auditor at 712-279-6465.