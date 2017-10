Many of us can't be away from our cell phones even for a few minutes but you may want to leave your device out of the bathroom.

British scientists analyzed 27 cell phones belonging to teenagers.

They found up to 20 types of bacteria on all of the phones.

Most of the pathogens were not harmful but some can cause urinary tract infections and intestinal illness.

Experts say just one toilet flush can spread these germs to your phone and then to your hands and face.