Iowa elections office fixes errors on signature requirements

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office has corrected multiple errors in its guidance on the number of signatures that some Congressional candidates must gather to get on the ballot

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office has corrected multiple errors in its guidance on the number of signatures that some Congressional candidates must gather to get on the ballot. For months, the office's website misinformed potential candidates in Districts 2 and 3 about minimum signature requirements.

Democrats in District 2 were told that they needed at least 1,864 signatures to qualify for the June primary ballot and Republicans were told they needed 1,708. Those numbers should have been reversed.

In District 3, Republicans were told that they needed 1,710 signatures. They actually need 1,930. Office spokesman Kevin Hall says the errors were corrected last week after they were pointed out by The Associated Press. He says letters are being sent to the parties informing them of the correct totals.

The filing period runs from Feb. 26 to March 16.