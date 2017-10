Archive photo: Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA) delivered his farewell address to the U.S. Senate after 40 years serving Iowans in Washington, D.C.

The Woodbury County Democratic Party announced Senator Tom Harkin (Retired) will keynote their Second Annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and Celebration.

The event is Saturday, October 21 and begins at 6:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Carpenter's Union Hall, 2200 West 19th Street.

See more information here: http://www.woodburydems.com/