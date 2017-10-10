More wintry conditions in store for our Tuesday

Temperatures quickly tumbled through the day Monday and now Tuesday will have a much different feel in the air. Much colder air has been working into Siouxland leading to Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for parts of the area. Temperatures look to tumble toward that freezing mark for much of north western Siouxland with many of us falling into the 30s. Make sure you grab that jacket. Showers are continuing to fall as well and with temps cooling just enough, a little snow may mix in at times, especially west of I-29. Highs only look to top out in the 40s for a good chunk of the region mainly cloudy skies hanging around. Lows once again look to dip into the low to mid 30s so we may see another Freeze Watch/Frost Advisory being issued. We start to moderate our temperatures though as we step through the week, with highs rising close to 70° by Thursday and Friday. High pressure looks to build in through the day tomorrow giving us southerly winds which will help raise our temps out ahead of our next cold front. This is slated to move in later on this weekend giving us shower chances Friday through early Sunday. The upper 50s and lower 60s look to return for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Our rollercoaster of temps continues as we progress into next week with highs climbing back toward average (66°).

Meteorologist T.J. Springer