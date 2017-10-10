More wintry conditions in store for our Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More wintry conditions in store for our Tuesday

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

Temperatures quickly tumbled through the day Monday and now Tuesday will have a much different feel in the air. Much colder air has been working into Siouxland leading to Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for parts of the area. Temperatures look to tumble toward that freezing mark for much of north western Siouxland with many of us falling into the 30s. Make sure you grab that jacket. Showers are continuing to fall as well and with temps cooling just enough, a little snow may mix in at times, especially west of I-29. Highs only look to top out in the 40s for a good chunk of the region mainly cloudy skies hanging around. Lows once again look to dip into the low to mid 30s so we may see another Freeze Watch/Frost Advisory being issued. We start to moderate our temperatures though as we step through the week, with highs rising close to 70° by Thursday and Friday. High pressure looks to build in through the day tomorrow giving us southerly winds which will help raise our temps out ahead of our next cold front. This is slated to move in later on this weekend giving us shower chances Friday through early Sunday. The upper 50s and lower 60s look to return for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Our rollercoaster of temps continues as we progress into next week with highs climbing back toward average (66°).

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.