CSADV receives $7K donation from AT&T

When AT&T calls, and you are a not-for-profit organization, it is best to answer. The company called and then donated $7,000 to the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence today.

CSADV serves 17 counties across Siouxland. The money will be used for direct services such as basic needs along with assistance to re-establish their life after fleeing a life-threatening situation. The organization's director says she always makes room and that a variety of assistance available.

"They come with just what they can carry in a plastic bag or box. We provide all of the direct needs they have while they are living in shelter, that means food, clothing, a place to sleep and then looking at what they need to go back into the community," said Margaret Sanders, Executive Director, Council on Sexual assault and Domestic Violence.

AT&T representatives say it's nice to see the money going to a local organization that does so much for so many. "I'm really excited that we are giving this money to this organization because it's a great cause for the community and a lot of people need this help and support," said Karl Pauling, AT&T Indirect Sales Executive.

"It's nice to see money like this going to our local community and to an organization that helps so many people in so many ways," said Corey Davis, Retail Sales Consultant, AT&T.

"We have such a great thing in the Sioux City area and it is free of charge for everybody so I am really blessed and excited to work for a company who can give something like this back to the community," continued Pauling.

The Council on Sexual assault and Domestic Violence also offers counseling services.

If you or anyone you know is in need of shelter or help with a domestic violence situation, they can call one of the local numbers listed here or the toll-free number.

In Sioux City – 712-258-7233

In Le Mars – 712-546-6764

Toll-Free – 1-800-982-7233