Siouxlander flying to Florida for hurricane relief efforts

Hurricane Irma changed the lives of millions of Floridians more than a month ago.

But, Irma's impact is still being felt in countless communities.

A northwest Iowa woman is headed to Florida to offer aid as part of the American Red Cross response.

Volunteer Jennifer Ruden took off from the Sioux Gateway Airport, Tuesday afternoon, headed for Fort Myers, Florida.

Ruden is a specialist in disaster mental health therapy, and will be using her skills on her first-ever deployment.

"I will be working on de-escalating current situations," said Jennifer Ruden, Iowa Red Cross Volunteer. "Just helping with the current problems- not long term, but getting them the resources they need."

Ruden says she wants to help all of those affected... especially the youngest victims of the storm.

"I really want to help the kids," adds Ruden. "Kids that are scared, they don't know what has happened, they might have lost family members, It's just a lot and I have 3 kids at home so the kids are the most important."

Right now, 47 Iowa Red Cross volunteers are deployed in Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands following recent hurricanes.

They're also in California following recent wildfires.