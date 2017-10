Heavy rain triggered flash floods that submerged cars and left some people stranded in high water in South Africa today (Tuesday).

Roads looked more like rivers, and some houses were submerged up to their roofs in and around Johannesburg.

People were stranded on the side of the highway in the city of Durban after their cars took on water.

City officials urged people to stay indoors during the storm.

Wind gusts reached up to 43 miles per hour in some places.