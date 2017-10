Local students had a hands-on lesson in firefighting Tuesday.



To celebrate National Fire Safety Week, Sioux City Fire Rescue brought an actual fire truck to Leeds Elementary.



They made the presentation fun by allowing the students to interact with a firefighter in uniform.



But the goal was education.



"For this age group it's very important to know their street address, the number to call, what a smoke detector sounds like, what to do when they hear the smoke detector go off." said Lt. Tom Leonard, Sioux City Fire Rescue.



The message came through loud and clear to the kids.



"You have to grab your phone and then run to the window and call 911." said Caydin Miller, student.



The firefighters will offer that same presentation to students at other Sioux City schools throughout the rest of the week.