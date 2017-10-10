A more widespread frost or freeze possible tonight

**Freeze Warning for northeast Nebraska & southeast South Dakota into Wednesday morning**

**Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including Sioux City, into Wednesday morning**

Far western Siouxland saw their Tuesday morning temperatures dip to 32 degrees, or even colder in places like O'Neill, leading to the first frost seen in Siouxland.

Now more of us may see a frost or a freeze tonight.

Highs that only made it into the the 40s for most of us today will fall into the low 30s for Sioux City and other locations in northwest Iowa leading to a Frost Advisory being issued for tonight.

Those lows may even be a bit cooler in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota where lows could get into the upper 20s and as a result a Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight.

Once we get beyond the early morning of Wednesday, temperatures will start to rebound for us.

Expect highs to get into the low 60s Wednesday and into the upper 60s by Thursday.

Friday could bring some isolated showers back to the area and that will cool our temps a bit back into the low 60s.

We'll stay below average over the weekend with better chances of rain on Saturday and a lingering shower possibly Sunday morning.

After that, Monday and Tuesday are looking dry with highs getting back into the upper 60s.