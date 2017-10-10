Fireplace and chimney maintenance vital to prevent fires

With even colder weather on the horizon, heating systems will be put into use.



This includes things like fireplaces and chimneys.



As this week is Fire Prevention Week, it makes it a perfect time to make sure it is in good working order.



"In a wood burning fireplace it would take only about a sixteenth of an inch of buildup to spark a fire. Therefore it's very important if you use your chimney to have it at least inspected or swept every year." said Art Figueroa, A-1 Preferred General Manager.



Professionals will look over the chimney and fireplace to make sure there is no damage.



Having a chimney cover in place can keep animals and debris from blocking the chimney.



There are some other simple things you can do to limit the possibility of a chimney fire.



"Use good hard dry wood. That is probably the best thing that you can do. And obviously the main thing is to use common sense when you use it. You don't want to leave the fireplace unattended." said Figueroa.



This is the busiest time of year for inspections.



If you want to beat the rush the slowest time is during the summer months.