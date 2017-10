One of the men charged in the murder, and dismemberment, of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has reached a plea deal.

Court documents show 19-year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, and accessory to a felony, in the death of 41-year old Kraig Kubik.

Galvan-Hernandez was originally charged with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

A sentencing will be determined at a December 12 hearing.

Galvan-Hernandez' trial was set to begin October 16 in Dakota County District Court.