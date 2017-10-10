Huskers try to fix running game with Buckeyes coming to Lincoln - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Huskers try to fix running game with Buckeyes coming to Lincoln

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

For the second straight week, Nebraska will host a top ten team. Wisconsin came to Lincoln last Saturday and won 38-17. Now, ninth-ranked Ohio State will visit and the Huskers will again be big underdogs.

Nebraska is 3-3 overall and their statistics say that they're a .500 team. The Husker offense ranks just 85th in the country out of 129 division one teams. The rushing game -- long a source of pride at Nebraska -- ranks just 80th overall, at 148 yards per game.

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf says the Big Red needs to find a more consistent ground game.

"When our averages are OK, our most common runs have been zero's and one's, really being kind of a feast or famine run" said Langsdorf. "We've gotta get the most common runs to be up there in the four or five yard range and winning the down."

"We were moving the ball pretty well but it just wasn't amounting to points which is very frustrating," said I-Back Devine Ozigbo. "That's something we're definitely figure out a way to continue having these long drives but finishing off with points and preferably touchdowns."

The Buckeyes beat the Huskers, 62-3, last year in Columbus and Nebraska is a 24-point underdog this year. Nebraska and Ohio State play at 6:30 on Saturday night.

