Iowa's Barta on leave to battle prostate cancer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa's Barta on leave to battle prostate cancer

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa says that athletic director Gary Barta is taking an extended medical leave to fight prostate cancer. Iowa says that athletic director Gary Barta is taking an extended medical leave to fight prostate cancer.
IOWA CITY, IA (AP) -

Iowa says that athletic director Gary Barta is taking an extended medical leave to fight prostate cancer.

The school announced Tuesday that Barta is set to undergo surgery for the disease, adding that he intends to return to "as soon as his health and recovery allow."

The 54-year-old Barta has been Iowa's director since 2006. In 2016, Barta received a contract extension through 2021.

Iowa deputy athletic director Barbara Burke will serve as the department leader in Barta's absence.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.