Fifth grade students take over as school crossing guards in Sioux City.

Thanks to a grant from the Missouri River Historical Development, the Sioux City Community School District purchased the latest L-E-D stop lights and vests for all elementary schools. Students taking on the extra responsibility volunteered to be a part of the school crossing guard program. Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman even joined in as a crossing guard for the day. He says this is a valuable learning lesson for students.

"To learn some items of responsibility and take some responsibility in their portion of the school day as well, Said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent, Sioux City Community Schools. "This morning there were some kids riding bikes and kids were trying to touch the bikes and I had to tell them to get back," said 5th Grader, Kallie Bollit. "In the morning buses are coming by and we just don't want them to get hurt because maybe if they get too close to the ledge, they might fall off," said 5th Grader Brianna Calamanco

Each elementary school has 5 of the newly LED lighted stop signs and safety vests.

All student crossing guards are supervised by adults. "Safety standards have actually changed over the years and in order to be in compliance the LED stop paddles are a part of that recommended compliance and we are excited to be a part of that." said Kari Kellen, Executive Director, Sioux city Community Schools Foundation.

