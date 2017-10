An Omaha, Nebraska man will serve no more than 10 years in jail for his role in a 2016 vehicular homicide.

In September, Jerell Wilson was found guilty of vehicular homicide, eluding, and driving under the influence of drugs.

The charges stem from a deadly accident in November of last year at the intersection of West 3rd and Ross Streets in Sioux City. The car rolled and crashed into a wall at the intersection. 38-year old Djuan Beverly, Wilson's uncle, died of his injuries from the crash.