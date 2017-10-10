OCT Pipe status leaves more questions than answers

Two years ago Texas-based manufacturer OCT Pipe announced a multi-million dollar plant to be constructed in Norfolk that would bring hundreds of jobs.

OCT Pipe Chairman Charley Havens had previously told NewsChannel Nebraska in August, "We’re going to put over 300 people to work."

That applause is slowing dying because it has been two years, and city officials want to know why they haven't seen any construction progress. In a statement, released Tuesday, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said that the city is putting out a public call for OCT to update them on their timeline for the project.

The city spent millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades to bring OCT to town, helping finance a natural gas pipeline.

The one-million square foot manufacturing facility was suppose to be up and running by 2017. But back in January, Havens said there were delays. “When you change vendor manufactures we had to start all over with our drawing and design," Havens said. "That’s what really put us behind. Then real close behind that we extended our offering of pipe and couplings.”

But, even with construction delays OCT Pipe CEO Buddy Brewer told News Channel Nebraska in January that OCT was full steam ahead and would begin construction over the summer. But, that didn't happen.

In his statement, Moenning encouraged Havens to communicate with the city their intentions for the land northeast of town.

To get some questions, News Channel Nebraska reached out to Havens but got his voicemail.