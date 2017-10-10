Incumbents, three challengers advance in city council primary election

There are nine candidates and the six top finishers will advance to the general election in November.

The ballots have been counted, and we know the names of the six candidates that will advance to the November 7th general election to fill three seats on the Sioux City City Council.

The three incumbent council members were the top three vote-getters.

Dan Moore had 25-percent of the vote.

Alex Watters earned 22-percent of the vote.

And, Pete Groetken got 21-percent.

The next three candidates to qualify for the general election are Dennis Quinn, with seven-percent, Douglas Waples also got seven-percent, and Jake Jungers got six-percent of the vote.

Five of the nine candidates spent the evening at the Woodbury County Courthouse as they waited to see votes from 14 precincts counted.

Incumbents Dan Moore, Pete Groetken and Alex Watters were amongst the crowd Tuesday night in front of the monitor that slowly added one precinct after the other.

Moore and Groetken are both in their first terms on the city council.

Watters is also fighting to keep his seat next year.

He took over Keith Radig's seat over in February when Radig was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Newcomer Doug Waples also finished in the top six, and his name will be on the November ballot.

Tuesday night, they shared their reactions to the results.

"This is my first time and this will be my only time," said Waples. "But, I'm happy to have made it in the final six and we'll just have to see what happens. But, I think it's very hard to beat the incumbents."

"I think it's really about getting out and talking to voters," said Watters. "I attend many events and talk to as many people as possible, whether it's the grocery store or city council meeting, I think it's important to talk to people and hear what they're concerns are."

"I'm really humbled by the outcome of the primary vote," said Moore. "I'm also honored by the citizens that they have that kind of confidence in me and trust. and, I'm going to work hard everyday for this city."

"I'd like to believe that that is in fact part of the outcome here that the council as a whole, over the last four years has done a really good job," said Groetken.

Challenger Nick Davidson was also in the crowd of hopefuls.

He did not win a spot on the November ballot.

The three who win the November ballot will join Mayor Bob Scott as well as councilmember Rhonda Capron on the council.

Their seats will be up for re-election in two years.