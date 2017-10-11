Correctionville, IA chain reaction crash kills one, injures another

One person is dead, and one other person was hurt in a chain-reaction crash involving a school bus near Correctionville, Iowa.

Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies say a vehicle, driven by 68-year-old Linda Zahnley, of Correctionville, Iowa, was southbound on State Highway 31, near Correctionville, and had stopped to turn onto O'Brien Avenue.

That's when, investigators say, a second southbound vehicle, driven by 54-year-old Clifton Cockburn, struck the rear of Zahnley's vehicle.

The force of the crash pushed Zahnley's vehicle into the path of a northbound River Valley Community school bus driven by 57-year-old Renee Lundt. The bus hit Zahnley's car. Both Zahnley's vehicle, and the school bus, came to rest in a nearby ditch.

Zahnley died in the crash. Cockburn wasn't hurt. Lundt went to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.